UPDATE: Chippewa Co. Dept. of Public Health pausing J&J vaccine administration

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Following the recommendations of the federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control, the Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health will pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson, or Janssen, COVID-19 vaccine.

Angela Weideman, Director and Health Officer for the CCDPH, said during Wednesday morning’s COVID-19 situation update that 1,201 Chippewa Co. residents have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Clinics in Chippewa Co. that were set to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to patients are instead offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

During the situation report, Weideman said that Chippewa Co. clinics were fully booked as of this week, but the CCDPH is offering a standby list for residents who would like to receive the Moderna vaccine, which can be accessed on the CCDPH website or by clicking here.

For residents who prefer to receive the Pfizer vaccine, they can register for their dose on the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services website for the FEMA mass vaccination clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Weideman said that Chippewa Co. does not need a mass vaccination clinic, since prior to the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, clinics in the county were not filling all available appointments. Additionally, there are two mass vaccination clinics in neighboring counties: the FEMA clinic in Eau Claire Co. and a new Wisconsin DHS-supported clinic opening in Barron Co. on April 20.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free, said Weideman. State health officials said earlier this week that COVID-19 vaccinators cannot require identification or proof of residency from patients.

In addition to the free vaccinations, Chippewa Co. is holding a free COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Lafayette Town Hall in Chippewa Falls. Registration is recommended, but not required, and is available to anyone ages 1 and over. Weideman said that it is recommended to get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but it is not required to receive a free test.

Weideman said that Chippewa Co. recorded no new deaths or hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were reported this week. There also were no new variant cases of COVID-19 reported, with five active cases of the U.K. variant in Chippewa Co. The county remains in the high risk category for COVID-19 transmission. You can view the state’s COVID-19 dashboard below or by clicking here.

You can view the full state dashboard below for vaccines or by clicking here.

For more information on COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution in Chippewa Co., you can click here.

