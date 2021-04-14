Advertisement

Pelosi invites Biden to address Congress on April 28

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the pandemic, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invite to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

The speech will come days before Biden’s 100th day in office, and will provide him an opportunity to update the American public on his progress toward fulfilling his promises. It will also give him a chance to make the case for the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package he unveiled earlier this month, which the House is aiming to pass by July 4.

Traditionally all members of Congress and guests gather for a joint session in the House, the larger of the two chambers. However, the address is certain to look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing restrictions have been in place during the pandemic that require House lawmakers to conduct floor votes and other business in smaller groups, rather than convening hundreds in the chamber at once. Masks are required and the public visitors galleries, usually filled for such an event, have been closed during most of the pandemic.

Details on the Capitol’s preparation for the event were not immediately available.

Presidents don’t deliver a State of the Union address to Congress until their second year in office.

