Advertisement

Plunked again, Contreras hits back with HR, Cubs beat Brewers

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras gestures to the crowd after hitting a two-run home run during...
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras gestures to the crowd after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Willson Contreras struck back after getting plunked again by the Brewers, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs rallied past Milwaukee 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Contreras has already been hit by a pitch from the Brewers three times this season. He got his revenge when he hit a towering drive off Brent Suter.

Contreras turned himself around and flipped his bat back toward the Cubs dugout before beginning his trot. Contreras put his finger to his lips several times as if to hush Milwaukee fans.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff hit Contreras earlier. When Woodruff was at the plate in the fifth inning, Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera threw behind him, and they exchanged words,

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside the home of Friday night's shooting in Rusk County that left 36-year-old Jesse O'Brien...
36-year-old man found dead in Rusk County, father in custody
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Mai Xiong
Eau Claire City Council member steps down

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday
Logan vs. Memorial soccer
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, April 13th
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Potential legal action coming from Sun Prairie family
Sun Prairie teachers resign after slavery assignment controversy