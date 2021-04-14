Rep. Ron Kind helps introduce PFAS Action Act

WASHINGTON DC, (WEAU) - Rep. Ron Kind and 26 other members of Congress helped introduce legislation that will aim to protect all Americans and the environment from harmful chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The PFAS Action Act will establish national drinking water standards for select PFAS chemicals. As well as designate as hazardous to allow the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up contaminated sites, limit industrial discharges and provide $200 million annually to assist water utilities and wastewater treatment.

The Environmental Working Group says 328 military sites have PFAS contamination and over 200 million Americans are drinking contaminated water. The chemicals have been linked to cancer, reproductive and developmental harms and weakened immune systems

Kind says the PFAS Action Act would:

Require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish a national drinking water standard for PFOA and PFOS within two years that protects public health, including the health of vulnerable subpopulations.

Designate PFOA and PFOS chemicals as hazardous substances within one year and requires EPA to determine whether to list other PFAS within five years.

Designate PFOA and PFOS as hazardous air pollutants within 180 days and requires EPA to determine whether to list other PFAS within five years.

Require EPA to place discharge limits on industrial releases of PFAS and provides $200 million annually for wastewater treatment.

Prohibit unsafe incineration of PFAS wastes and places a moratorium on the introduction of new PFAS into commerce.

Require comprehensive PFAS health testing.

Create a voluntary label for PFAS in cookware.

“PFAS pose serious and very real risk to human health and our environment—it’s something my neighbors on French Island are dealing with at this very moment— and we need all hands on deck to tackle this growing crisis,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “This legislation will set drinking water standards and designate these chemicals as hazardous to allow the EPA to help clean up contaminated sites in Wisconsin and across the country. As a member of the Congressional PFAS Task Force, I’ll keep working to address PFAS contamination to ensure the health and safety of all Wisconsinites.”

