Advertisement

Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man

Jonathan Pentland.
Jonathan Pentland.(Richland County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A white non-commissioned Army officer depicted in a viral video accosting and shoving a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood has been charged with third-degree assault.

Online court records show Jonathan Pentland was charged Wednesday. He was listed as detained in the Richland County jail and records didn’t show him as having an attorney.

The video posted Monday by a woman on Facebook and shared thousands of times shows a man identified as Pentland demanding that a Black man leave the neighborhood before threatening him with physical violence.

The Black man protests that he was merely walking and not bothering anybody.

According to Shirell Johnson, who posted the video, it happened at The Summit in Columbia.

It’s unclear what started the conflict.

WARNING: The video in the social media post below contains explicit language and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Mai Xiong
Eau Claire City Council member steps down
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Outside the home of Friday night's shooting in Rusk County that left 36-year-old Jesse O'Brien...
36-year-old man found dead in Rusk County, father in custody

Latest News

Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
COVID vaccination
Is it safe to vaccinate children?
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score
Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence
Steven Berg heads home after three months in the hospital with COVID-19 and a stoke.
Eau Claire County COVID-19, stroke patient heads home after three months in the hospital