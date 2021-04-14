Advertisement

‘The Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

FILE - Colton Underwood arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on...
FILE - Colton Underwood arrives at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on July 11, 2019. Underwood, the former football tight end who found fame on “The Bachelor” has revealed that he is gay.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Colton Underwood, the former football tight end who found fame on “The Bachelor” has revealed that he is gay.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” Underwood told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Underwood tried out briefly for a handful of NFL teams before his professional football career ended in 2016. Three years later, he won over Cassie Randolph on Season 23 of “The Bachelor,” a show centered on a single bachelor who is asked to select a wife from a pool of romantic interests. Underwood and Randolph never married.

“Every LGBTQ person’s journey to discovering and accepting their authentic self is different, and Colton Underwood’s decision to share his truth with the public reminds us that there is no set timeline for coming out,” said Anthony Allen Ramos, head of talent for GLAAD.

“Given the large and loyal fandom who know Colton from ‘The Bachelor,’ his coming out and discussion of his faith will hopefully open eyes to the millions of out and proud LGBTQ people who are also people of faith.”

Underwood said he finally got to a place where he could be honest with himself after 2020, the year that made people “look at themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives.”

Before headlining “The Bachelor,” Underwood appeared on the 14th season of “The Bachelorette” and season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” He has a book, titled “The First Time.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Mai Xiong
Eau Claire City Council member steps down
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Outside the home of Friday night's shooting in Rusk County that left 36-year-old Jesse O'Brien...
36-year-old man found dead in Rusk County, father in custody

Latest News

The officer involved in the shooting and the police chief have resigned after the death of...
GRAPHIC: Officer to be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright, prosecutor says
With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
Advice for pregnant women, vaccine
In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Iranian President Hassan...
Iran supreme leader: Vienna nuclear deal offers ‘not worth looking at’
Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a trip to Mexico and Guatemala in her role leading the...
Harris planning first trip abroad to Mexico, Guatemala
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits...
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82