UW-Stout student works on Hudson mural about systemic racism

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A mural dedicated to George Floyd and the fight against systemic racism is now part of the Hudson community.

The mural is called Project 30.1 due to the distance between Hudson and the site in Minneapolis where Floyd died. It’s located on Second Street near the intersection with Vine Street.

Hudson resident Liz Malanaphy created Project 30.1. She said she hopes it will get people in Hudson, what she admits is a more conservative community, thinking about issues surrounding race.

“It’s a challenge to myself and to other people,” she said.

The mural has several panels by artists, including Stephanie Howell, a UW-Stout senior.

The Roberts native aid she got involved with Project 30.1 after struggling to find a way to make an impact following Floyd’s death.

“I had a really hard time figuring out how I wanted to make my voice heard,” Howell said.

She said her piece is about getting people who grew up in small, mostly white, communities like hers to think about race-related issues.

“How we’re having to change our mindset and do all this reflection and figure out ‘Where are you in this? Were you a part of this problem?’ And being open the that change and that breakdown,” Howell said.

In addition to mural panels, community members painted more than 350 faces on Project 30.1.

“It basically is just a statement of humanity,” Malanaphy said.

She hopes it will continue to be a conversation starter 30 miles away from the center of a movement.

“From the minute that I had the first child in my family, I thought I had to make this world a better place for every kid, not just my kid but every kid,” Malanaphy said. “And so really all their lives I’ve been working to try to express this idea that the world is not fair.”

Malanaphy partnered with the Hudson Inclusion Alliance, Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson and Sustain Hudson for the project.

She said Project 30.1 is also trying to build programming and artist exchanges around the mural.

