Advertisement

Wisconsin increases capacity limits to state park groups, events

After a 22 percent increase in visitors in 2020, the Wisconsin DNR says they expect the trend...
After a 22 percent increase in visitors in 2020, the Wisconsin DNR says they expect the trend to continue.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials released new changes Tuesday to state parks, including increasing event capacity limits.

The state Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that the changes will take place April 30.

Open-air shelters, amphitheaters and outdoor group campgrounds will have their capacity increased to 100 people. The DNR also noted the non-department led special event capacity will be increased from 50 to 100 people, plus event permit applicants may work with staff to phase larger events with capacities of over 100.

The stand-alone concession facilities will also open to the public at 50% capacity, which includes the staff. Finally, the DNR noted volunteer groups will be increased to 50 people and all observation towers and playgrounds will open up.

These state park amenities are still in place for visitors:

  • Family camping (100% reservable with auto check-in)
  • Outdoor group camping, maximum capacity of 100 people (100% reservable with auto check-in)
  • Bathroom and dump station facilities
  • Accessible cabins
  • Drive-up window service
  • Concessions, including firewood sales

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside the home of Friday night's shooting in Rusk County that left 36-year-old Jesse O'Brien...
36-year-old man found dead in Rusk County, father in custody
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Mai Xiong
Eau Claire City Council member steps down

Latest News

SportScene 13 Tuesday
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras gestures to the crowd after hitting a two-run home run during...
Plunked again, Contreras hits back with HR, Cubs beat Brewers
Logan vs. Memorial soccer
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, April 13th
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Potential legal action coming from Sun Prairie family
Sun Prairie teachers resign after slavery assignment controversy