Wisconsin Rapids man gets 12 years prison in fatal crash with bicyclist

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old man will spend 12 years in prison for hitting and killing a bicyclist while driving drunk in August 2019.

Zachary Koosmann was sentenced Friday in Wood County Circuit Court.

According to court documents, a Grand Rapids Police officer was called to the crash on Whitrock Avenue near 73rd Street South, in the town of Grand Rapids on Aug. 4, 2019. Koosmann was arrested for third-offense operating while intoxicated. The officer could smell a strong odor of “intoxicants” coming from Koosmann, and said he had a “red and glassy appearance.”

The Wisconsin Rapids Tribune reports the victim was Melissa Piesik, 43. She was an elementary teacher at Bannach Elementary School in Stevens Point.

The probable cause statement shows Koosmann admitted he was the driver who hit the bicyclist and that he tried to give the victim medical aid. He also admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages that day. Piesik died from her injuries.

Koosmann will also spend eight years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

