2 taken into custody after leading officials on pursuit, resisting arrest

BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was taken into custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit and then resisting arrest.

City of Blair Chief of Police Kent Johnson says Christopher Doeslaere was stopped in a traffic stop along US Highway 53/95 near Brekke Ridge Road for a traffic violation.

Law enforcement discovered Doeslaere had a warrant for his arrest.

He then fled the scene in his vehicle and started a pursuit that lasted several miles. Officials deployed spike strips that took out three of the four tires on his vehicle.

When the vehicle came to a stop, Doeslaere resisted arrest and was eventually taken into custody without additional incident. He told officials that he had ingested “something” and was taken to a hospital and eventually released.

Ahsli Laberdie, a 37-year-old, was the passenger in the vehicle and had open criminal court cases and was under a court order to not have contact with Doeslaere. He also had court orders to have no contact with Laberdie.

Laberdie was also taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.