Advertisement

2 taken into custody after leading officials on pursuit, resisting arrest

Police Generic
Police Generic(Associated Press)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was taken into custody Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit and then resisting arrest.

City of Blair Chief of Police Kent Johnson says Christopher Doeslaere was stopped in a traffic stop along US Highway 53/95 near Brekke Ridge Road for a traffic violation.

Law enforcement discovered Doeslaere had a warrant for his arrest.

He then fled the scene in his vehicle and started a pursuit that lasted several miles. Officials deployed spike strips that took out three of the four tires on his vehicle.

When the vehicle came to a stop, Doeslaere resisted arrest and was eventually taken into custody without additional incident. He told officials that he had ingested “something” and was taken to a hospital and eventually released.

Ahsli Laberdie, a 37-year-old, was the passenger in the vehicle and had open criminal court cases and was under a court order to not have contact with Doeslaere. He also had court orders to have no contact with Laberdie.

Laberdie was also taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
In order to issue capacity limits for businesses, the Wis. Supreme Court says that Gov. Evers...
Wis. Supreme Court rules Gov. Evers can’t issue capacity limits for businesses
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Steven Berg heads home after three months in the hospital with COVID-19 and a stoke.
Eau Claire County COVID-19, stroke patient heads home after three months in the hospital

Latest News

38.5% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including...
Over 1.5 million Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Daunte Wright family calls for stiffer charge against ex-cop
UW-Eau Claire released new imaging of the proposed Sonnentag Center.
UW-Eau Claire students pass vote to financially support Sonnentag Complex
David Villareal
Green Bay teacher placed on leave after student sex assault arrest