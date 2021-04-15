Advertisement

4 hurt in Monroe Co. rollover wreck

(KOSA)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after a pickup truck rolled multiple times on a Monroe Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Its investigators determined the truck was heading south on Co. Hwy. CA around 8:15 p.m. when the driver, Nicole Ray, failed to negotiate a curve in the 26500 block of the highway, in Tomah. The truck appears to have rolled twice before landing back on its wheels.

Five people were in the truck at the time, four of whom were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The 24-year-old Ray was cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and causing injuries, the Sheriff’s Office added. Its investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
In order to issue capacity limits for businesses, the Wis. Supreme Court says that Gov. Evers...
Wis. Supreme Court rules Gov. Evers can’t issue capacity limits for businesses
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score
Steven Berg heads home after three months in the hospital with COVID-19 and a stoke.
Eau Claire County COVID-19, stroke patient heads home after three months in the hospital

Latest News

Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
Generic Arrest
Chicago man arrested in Jackson County for OWI with 6 children in the vehicle
Wisconsin’s and Minnesota's statewide tornado drill will occur on Thursday, April 15th at 1:45...
Statewide tornado drill for Wisconsin and Minnesota Thursday
A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the...
Officials say Olympic cancellation, no fans still an option