Chicago man arrested in Jackson County for OWI with 6 children in the vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 49-year-old Chicago man was arrested in Jackson County on Thursday for OWI first offense with six children under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Roosevelt Sims was stopped for speeding at 90 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-91 at 2:32 a.m.

Sims showed signs of impairment and a standardized field sobriety test was conducted. Officials noted there were six children in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Sims was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a blood test.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.