Chippewa Falls High School instructor placed on administrative leave after ‘inappropriate’ language

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls High School instructor has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after they were captured on video having language that the district describes, “at times racist and was offense and inappropriate throughout.”

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District released a statement saying the video, which was recorded two years ago, was brought to district for the first time Thursday.

The district also says they take the report very seriously and are conducting a formal investigation.

