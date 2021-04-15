Advertisement

Committee to consider Andrea Palm for HHS deputy secretary this week

DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm address media on Dec. 3, 2020.
DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm address media on Dec. 3, 2020.(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee is set to consider former secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services Andrea Palm this week as the next Deputy Secretary for Health and Human Services.

President Biden had nominated Palm on Jan. 18 for the position.

Palm had served as the secretary-designee of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services from 2019-2021, leading the state’s response in the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has already served in several roles of the U.S. HHS, including senior counselor to the secretary from 2014-17, chief of staff from 2013-14 and counselor to the secretary for science and public health from 2011-13.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers described Palm as “a public servant through and through.”

“She’s been a critical part of our administration and a consummate professional who has done an extraordinary job helping lead our state during an unprecedented public health crisis,” said Evers. “I know she will continue to serve our country just as she has our state — with empathy, kindness, and tenacity.”

NBC15 News had previously reached out to Sen. Ron Johnson’s office for a comment on Palm’s nomination and, so far, the senator has not tipped his hand as to whether he would support Palm’s move to Washington or not.

