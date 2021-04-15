Eau Claire coffee shop helps Brooklyn Center community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire coffee shop’s generosity is being felt in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Wednesday night after Shift Cyclery & Coffee Bar collected and delivered food and household items to the Brooklyn Center Community School District.

“We figure if we have the energy and resources here then we should try to help out those that are nearby. The communities in the cities and Minnesota don’t seem that far from us because it includes our family and friends and businesses that we work with so we’re happy to do whatever we can to try to support them,” Shift’s co-owner Laura Lash said.

She called upon loyal Shift customers to stop by Wednesday before 2 p.m. with donations to help those who are struggling as schools go virtual and local businesses close during the protests following the officer-involved shooting death of Daunte Wright Sunday.

“People would be without a place to buy these items and so when the businesses have to temporarily shut down a lot of donation drives will bring those resources in so that families can easily access them,” Lash said.

Elizabeth Carey is a barista at Shift. She help Lash organize the donation drive.

“If there’s a need, there should be somebody who is able to fill that need and that’s just my community support mentality about things,” Carey said.

After helping organize similar donation drives last summer following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, she said she couldn’t turn down the chance to do it again.

“My priority is making sure that our community needs are met and I consider Minneapolis to be a sister community to Eau Claire so they’re like family in a way,” Carey said.

Both Lash and Carey said they’re grateful to customers who donated Wednesday, which made the drive possible.

According to Shift’s Facebook page, people who didn’t get to donate Wednesday but still want to help can donate to Community Aid Network MN or Brooklyn Center Community Schools.

