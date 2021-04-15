Gov. Evers spotlights justice system reform

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Gov. Tony Evers took time Thursday to highlight the continued efforts to reform the state’s justice system.

Evers stopped in La Crosse to talk about Treatment Alternatives and Diversion (TAD) programming.

TAD programs offer non-violent offenders the chance to avoid jail time by participating in substance abuse treatment, case management, and other risk reduction services.

The governor is proposing more money for TAD programs in his “Badger Bounceback” budget - a move that has support from at least one side of the political aisle.

“Treatment and diversion programs have been proven to be more effective at reducing recidivism, and this creates better communities for all of us,” State Rep. (D) Jill Billings said.

The programs are part of Evers’ goal to retool a justice system he says is putting a strain on the state.

“It has disproportionately impacted people of color especially black and native men, it has held back communities from success...it’s not just a moral issue, it’s an economic issue,” Evers said.

The 2019 budget set aside the highest funding ever for TAD programs and Evers wants to add an extra $15 million through his latest budget proposal.

The extra funds would help out areas of the state that don’t have their own diversion programs established.

“We have some counties in the state that have zero TAD programs, and that’s their choice,” Evers said. “But if they do decide they want to provide that second chance for people we want to make sure that those that don’t have anything begin some programs too.”

Evers adds his impression is there’s bipartisan support for TAD programs and he doesn’t think getting the funding approved will be an issue.

“This is one of those [things] that for the most part Republicans and Democrats support,” Gov. Evers said. “I think it will happen, they might argue about the level of funding but frankly on a comparative basis we’re saving money, not spending money.”

The additional money would also go towards other treatment programs to assist veterans and the mentally ill.

