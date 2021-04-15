Green Bay teacher placed on leave after student sex assault arrest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teacher at Green Bay’s Baird Elementary School has been put on leave after his arrest for “allegations of inappropriate contact between himself and students,” according to the Green Bay Area Public School District.

David Villareal, 46, was arrested April 14 on multiple charges, including Sex Assault of a Student by School Staff. Online jail records show he also faces counts of Sexual Contact/Intercourse with Child Under 13 Resulting in Great Bodily Harm, Causing Mental Harm to Child/Cruelty toward Child, Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child, and Child Enticement-Sexual Contact.

No official charges are listed on the state’s online court records website. Action 2 News will update this story when those documents are filed.

Villareal teaches 2nd grade students at Baird Elementary. The district has placed him on administrative leave.

The following letter was sent to Baird families and staff:

Dear Baird Families & Staff:

The Green Bay Area Public School District was made aware that the Green Bay Police Department has arrested teacher David Villareal for allegations of inappropriate contact between himself and students at Baird Elementary School. Mr. Villareal was placed on administrative leave. Mr. Villareal has been employed with the Green Bay Area Public School District since 2014, and worked at Baird Elementary.

Student safety is the District’s highest priority. As this is an ongoing investigation, the District is unable to provide any additional information. We respectfully request that anyone who has information contact the Green Bay Police Department.

Sincerely,

Green Bay Area Public School District Administration

