Advertisement

Labs improve DNA turnaround, tool mark cases taking 3 years

DNA testing kits.
DNA testing kits.(KCRG File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows Wisconsin crime labs improved their turnaround times on DNA and ballistics tests last year but drug and tool mark tests lagged dramatically.

The labs have struggled to improve their turnaround times in all manner of evidence testing for years.

Attorney General Josh Kaul made improving the labs’ efficiency a major campaign issue in 2018. He released a report Thursday detailing turnaround times for 2020. It found:

  • DNA analysis took on average three fewer days and ballistics work was on average 11 days faster.
  • Drug testing took on average 11 days longer, even though the labs saw 1,048 fewer submissions than in 2019.
  • The average turnaround time for tool mark analysis was 1,164 days, up from 235.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
In order to issue capacity limits for businesses, the Wis. Supreme Court says that Gov. Evers...
Wis. Supreme Court rules Gov. Evers can’t issue capacity limits for businesses
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score
Steven Berg heads home after three months in the hospital with COVID-19 and a stoke.
Eau Claire County COVID-19, stroke patient heads home after three months in the hospital

Latest News

Scott Holum, who previously served as the Assistant Police Chief, was appointed by the City of...
Tomah appoints new police chief
WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update
Devin LaMahieu
New Wisconsin Senate leader acknowledges ‘rocky start’
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright