Lost a loved one to COVID-19? New federal program reimburses some funeral costs

A new federal program is reimbursing families for funeral expenses related to the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A federal program launched this week that’s helping families financially who’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19.

In the Badger State alone, more than 6,500 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19.

Matt Thompson, the owner of the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services and Celebration of Life Center said this winter was especially difficult.

“That November, December, January part where a lot of people passed away not just normally, but then you throw in the COVID-19 deaths--it was tough,” Thompson said. “It’s tough emotionally for the grieving families, it’s tough for us because there’s a lot of people that, families that, felt like they got robbed.”

After a loved ones passing, there’s the funeral to plan which can be expensive. Thompson said it can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $15,000. That number depends on many factors like whether you choose a casket or an urn.

A funeral assistance program run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is trying to help these families with this unexpected cost.

“The FEMA program is there to help people hopefully recover some of those funeral service expenses,” Thompson said. “I think it’s important to know that it’s a way for families to recover the expense. It’s not an at need form of payment.”

Assistance through FEMA can reimburse you up to $9,000 per funeral.

From the cost of a headstone to the price of the celebration of life ceremony itself, most services qualify for repayment.

Though it can’t help families through the grieving process, this new program hopes to at least take away some of their financial stress.

For those looking to apply for assistance, FEMA recommends having all necessary documents ready.

Since launching on Monday, FEMA said it’s received more than 56,000 applications.

Expenses are eligible for the program if they’ve occurred after Jan. 20, 2020. There is no deadline to apply for assistance.

To reach the COVID-19 Assistance line, call 844-684-6333. For TTY: 800-462-7585.

For more information on the funeral assistance program, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

