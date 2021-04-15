Advertisement

Lutheran Social Services renames its daytime resource center

LSS Gaining Ground resource center
LSS Gaining Ground resource center(WEAU)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New name. Same commitment. That’s the message behind a name change for one of the resources offered by Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

The organization announced its daytime resource center in - formerly Positive Avenues - will now be known as Gaining Ground. The center is also at a new location in Eau Claire - 618 S. Barstow Street.

The resource center has been growing since it started in 1998. LSS staff members say they saw a greater need to have the name match the commitment to the community.

“It’s important to us that our name represents what we’re doing. It’s also important that the name gives credit to the participants, to the people that we are providing services to. We feel that a name like ‘Gaining Ground’ is giving credit to our participants. We want to empower them and want them to get the credit for the work that they are doing,” said LSS West Regional Director Stephanie Pritchard.

