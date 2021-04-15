Advertisement

Methamphetamine, stolen gun among items allegedly found in Juneau Co. traffic stop

(Gray Image Bank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver and passenger were arrested Tuesday in Juneau County after deputies report the two were allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, among other related drug charges.

A deputy performed a traffic stop around 10:10 p.m. in the City of New Lisbon for a vehicle registration infraction, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities found methamphetamine, THC and about $4,800 in cash in the vehicle. They also discovered two guns, one of which was reportedly stolen, and other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Tina Dickman, who was the driver of the vehicle. She was referred to the Juneau Co. District Attorney’s Office and accused of the following charges:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, distribute or deliver,
  • Possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Receiving a stolen firearm
  • Felony bail jumping.
  • Deputies say she also received two traffic citations.

The passenger of the car, 39-year-old Michael Kingsley, was also accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, distribute or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Mauston Police Department K-9 Unit, as well as Northside Mobile.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
In order to issue capacity limits for businesses, the Wis. Supreme Court says that Gov. Evers...
Wis. Supreme Court rules Gov. Evers can’t issue capacity limits for businesses
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Mai Xiong
Eau Claire City Council member steps down

Latest News

A van full of food and household items in Eau Claire, Wis. Shift Cyclery & Coffee Bar is...
Eau Claire coffee shop helps Brooklyn Center community
Blugolds Tennis Acing Their Season
Blugolds Tennis Acing Their Season
2021 Oktoberfest logo unveiled
Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls unveils 2021 logo
Sarah Godlewski, an Eau Claire native, tossed her hat into the ring for U.S. Senate on Wednesday.
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski enters Senate race