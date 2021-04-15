Advertisement

New Wisconsin Senate leader acknowledges ‘rocky start’

Devin LaMahieu
Devin LaMahieu(Devin LaMahieu)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Senate’s new majority leader is acknowledging he got off to a rough start.

Devin LaMahieu said during an interview with WisPolitics.com President Jeff Mayers on Thursday that there’s a learning curve with the job and he got off to “maybe a rocky start.” When Mayers asked him if he was referring to a COVID-19 relief bill that he and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers worked on together.

Assembly Republicans led by Vos advanced their own bill. The Senate ultimately approved the Assembly version only to have Evers veto it. LeMahieu said he worked with Evers because he thought it was important to get something done. But he said he and Vos generally have the same goals in mind.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
In order to issue capacity limits for businesses, the Wis. Supreme Court says that Gov. Evers...
Wis. Supreme Court rules Gov. Evers can’t issue capacity limits for businesses
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score
Steven Berg heads home after three months in the hospital with COVID-19 and a stoke.
Eau Claire County COVID-19, stroke patient heads home after three months in the hospital

Latest News

Scott Holum, who previously served as the Assistant Police Chief, was appointed by the City of...
Tomah appoints new police chief
WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update
DNA testing kits.
Labs improve DNA turnaround, tool mark cases taking 3 years
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright