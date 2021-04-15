Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls unveils 2021 logo

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the early casualties from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls.

Plans are for the celebration to be back this year. On Wednesday, April 14, the event’s official logo was unveiled.

The winning design contains many of the standard items associated with the event - from the Bavarian checkered print to a heart pretzel.

Jenna Welke is the creator of the design. She’s a UW-Stout alum who specialized in graphic design. Her design was initially selected for the 2020 Oktoberfest, and she’s happy and surprised it’s being brought back this year.

“I did it in, like, two sittings, I guess if you want to call it. I’d sort of started kind of things in my head, and once I got going with it, it really came together quick,” said Welke.

Oktoberfest event is scheduled to take place September 17 and 18 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.