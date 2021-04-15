Over 1.5 million Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) - If the pace of the coronavirus doesn’t slow, Wisconsin is two weeks away from a milestone 600,000 confirmed cases.

Testing identified 943 new cases in the state on Thursday, marking the third-straight day with more than 900 cases as well as the third day of increasing numbers. Wisconsin hasn’t had a trend like that since the end of January. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services say it received 5,891 results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time.

The 7-day average for new cases declined for the first time in two weeks, from 823 to 809 cases per day. That metric is still the highest since mid-February. The 7-day average for the positivity rate for all test results, including people tested multiple times, was unchanged at 3.8%, where it’s been since March 8. That positivity rate had been as low as 2.0% a month ago.

Three COVID-19 deaths were reported: One death in Dunn County and two in Jefferson County. The death toll is 6,698 people. Wisconsin is averaging 4 deaths per day, down from 6. The drop can mostly be attributed to 14 deaths reported on March 8 no longer counted in the 7-day average. The death rate held steady at 1.14% of all cases for a 10th day.

VACCINES

The state reached 1.5 million residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s 36,352 more people than reported Wednesday and is 25.8% of the state population.

Wisconsin set a new 7-day average for doses administered, which is now 62,197 shots per day by our calculations. That’s 5 more than the previous record set a day earlier.

The DHS says 38.5% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, including almost 15% of teens age 16 and 17 and 79% of seniors 65 and older. The state’s seen a huge jump in the number of teenagers getting vaccinated since that opened up to everyone 16 and up on April 5.

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,669,405 (from 0413) ADMINISTERED: 3,693,199

PFIZER: 1,924,992

MODERNA: 1,606,284 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 161,621

FIRST DOSE: 2,239,906 (38.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,504,167 (25.8%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 43,437 (41.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 30,765 (29.4%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 24,161 (37.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 17,472 (27.0%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 53,212 (45.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 34,666 (29.4%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 14,043 (31.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 9,428 (20.8%)

Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 14.8% have received a dose/2.4% completed

18-24: 25.6% have received a dose/12.8% completed

25-34: 32.9% have received a dose/18.7% completed

35-44: 40.5% have received a dose/23.4% completed

45-54: 42.7% have received a dose/24.1% completed

55-64: 53.2% have received a dose/27.8% completed

65+: 78.9% have received a dose/71.2% completed

COVID-19 CASES

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,377,182 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

588,504 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

28,393 were hospitalized (4.8%)

6,698 died (1.14%)

571,778 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,844 are still active cases (1.5%)

VARIANTS

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Department of Health Services reports 56 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, which is in line with the 7-day average of 60 hospitalizations per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 317 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 71 in intensive care. We’ll get updated figures from the WHA later Thursday afternoon. Daily changes in hospitalizations take deaths and discharges into account.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports there are 233 ICU beds available, or 15.9% of the ICU beds in the state’s 136 hospitals. There are 1,829 of all types of beds available -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- or 16.4% of the state’s hospital beds.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “available,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Adams – 1,669 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Barron – 5,614 cases (+6) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,333 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,275 cases (21 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,258 cases (+9) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,190 cases (+6) (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,694 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,525 cases (+5) (32 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 11,361 cases (+7) (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,596 cases (26 deaths)

Juneau - 3,054 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,537 cases (+7) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,411 cases (+8) (37 deaths)

Pepin – 824 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,722 cases (+11) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,157 cases (+2) (43 deaths)

Price – 1,201 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Rusk - 1,276 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,592 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,175 cases (+41) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,843 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,487 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vernon – 1,892 cases (39 deaths)

Washburn – 1,394 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Copyright 2021 WBAY, WEAU. All rights reserved.