Over 25% of Wisconsin residents complete COVID-19 vaccination series

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) - More than 1 in 4 people in Wisconsin are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that 1,467,815 residents, or 25.2% of the population, has had one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The state further reports 38% of the population has started or finished their vaccinations, which is 2,214,114 people. In all, the state’s vaccinators have administered 3,617,906 “shots in the arm.” More than half of these are the Pfizer vaccine approaching 1.89 million doses, followed by the Moderna vaccine with 1.57 million doses. About 161,000 people in Wisconsin received the J&J vaccine, which only requires one dose but is currently on hold out of an abundance of caution after 6 reports of abnormal blood clotting, including 1 person who died, out of 6.8 million people who received the vaccine.

By our calculations, the state is averaging a record 62,192 doses administered per day over the past 7 days. An average 31,890 residents are finishing their vaccination regimen every day over the past 7 days, which is less than the past four days but still higher than any 7-day average before that.

The state’s seen a huge jump in the number of teenagers getting vaccinated since that opened up to everyone 16 and up on April 5. To date, only 2% of Wisconsin teens ages 16 and 17 are fully vaccinated but almost 14% have received at least one dose.

Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 13.7% have received a dose/2.2% completed

18-24: 24.9% have received a dose/12.4% completed

25-34: 32.4% have received a dose/18.2% completed

35-44: 39.9% have received a dose/22.6% completed

45-54: 42.0% have received a dose/23.3% completed

55-64: 52.5% have received a dose/26.4% completed

65+: 78.7% have received a dose/70.5% completed

Vaccinators still need to reach minority groups, who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus. Although Whites account for 75.7% of all known coronavirus cases, they make up 80.9% of the state’s population. Blacks, who are 6.4% of the state population, account for 6.9% of cases and 11.8% of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hispanics and Latinos, who are 7.1% of the population, were 11.1% of coronavirus cases and 9.8% of hospitalizations. Vaccinations by percentage of race or ethnicity:

Race

American Indian: 22.9% have received a dose/16.0% completed

Asian: 28.7% have received a dose/14.6% completed

Black: 16.0% have received a dose/9.3% completed

White: 35.8% have received a dose/24.0% completed

Ethnicity

Hispanic: 20.0% have received a dose/10.5% completed

Non-Hispanic: 36.8% received a dose/24.6% completed

Note: 7.1% of vaccinations reported race unknown; 3.6% of records reported race as “other”; 6.4% of vaccination records did not report ethnicity.

CASE TOTALS

The Department of Health Services reported more than 900 new coronavirus cases for the fourth time in seven days. There were 929 positive tests in the latest batch of 5,805 results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive. That was 16% of the test results received.

The positivity rate’s 7-day average looking at all test results, including people tested multiple times, was steady at 3.8% for a sixth day. The positivity rate is a gauge of the virus’s spread in our communities. New cases were identified in 63 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

The percentage of active cases, diagnosed in the past 30 days and not medically cleared yet, rose again to 1.5% of all cases dating back to February 2020, after dipping to 1.4%. The state is currently averaging 823 new cases each day over the past 7 days, by our count.

Ninety-three people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours for COVID-19 treatment. The 7-day average jumped from 54 to 63 patients per day.

The state reported 5 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 6,695. That’s still 1.14% of all coronavirus cases, and the 7-day average was unchanged at 6 deaths per day. Deaths were reported in Kenosha, Marquette, Pierce, Sawyer and Waukesha (2) counties. The death count was revised in Racine County.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,371,291 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

587,561 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

28,337 were hospitalized (4.8%)

6,695 died (1.14%)

571,082 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,616 are still active cases (1.5%)

VARIANTS

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 317 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the same number as Tuesday, with 71 in intensive care. That’s 5 fewer in ICUs than the day before.

Daily changes in hospitalizations take deaths and discharges into account.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports there are 233 ICU beds available, or 15.9% of the ICU beds in the state’s 136 hospitals. There are 1,829 of all types of beds available -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- or 16.4% of the state’s hospital beds.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “available,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Adams – 1,669 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Barron – 5,614 cases (+6) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,333 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,275 cases (21 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,249 cases (+13) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,190 cases (+6) (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,694 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,520 cases (+9) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,354 cases (+10) (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,596 cases (26 deaths)

Juneau - 3,054 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,530 cases (+8) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,411 cases (+8) (37 deaths)

Pepin – 824 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,722 cases (+11) (35 deaths) (+1)

Polk – 4,157 cases (+2) (43 deaths)

Price – 1,201 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Rusk - 1,276 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,592 cases (+1) (24 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 7,175 cases (+41) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,843 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,487 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vernon – 1,892 cases (39 deaths)

Washburn – 1,394 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

