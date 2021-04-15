Advertisement

Regulators let ban on utility disconnections expire

Keeping lights off in rooms in which no one is in is one common recommendation to save energy.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. - Tens of thousands of households in Wisconsin could lose utility service after state regulators voted against extending a moratorium on disconnections.

It would be the first time in nearly 18 months that utilities could disconnect service to customers who are behind on their bills.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to let the moratorium expire April 15 with members citing falling coronavirus infection rates, signs of economic recovery and federal relief funding. Utilities report that more than 93,000 households and about 4,800 businesses are facing possible disconnection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

