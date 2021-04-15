Rural veterinarian on state’s shortage, new bill proposal

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A new bill is looking to attract more veterinarians to rural Wisconsin.

Rep. Ron Kind is aiming to address veterinary shortages by lifting taxes on programs.

The United States Department of Agriculture has designated six zones as underserved in Wisconsin.

One zone is in Kind’s Congressional District and includes Eau Claire, Jackson, and Trempealeau counties.

Dr. Tom Roskos practices in both Trempealeau and Buffalo counties and says the lack of veterinarians in the area is resulting in a key line of communication being missed.

“Part of what goes on right now that makes the area underserved is the ability for farmers or livestock owners to be able to get in contact with a veterinarian and have those conversations about how animals are properly cared for, what are good vaccination programs, what are alternative treatments,” Dr. Roskos detailed.

The Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program Enhancement Act would provide an exemption from the federal income withholding tax for veterinarians.

Dr. Roskos believes more help with student loans is needed in order for younger veterinarians to feel comfortable taking jobs in rural areas.

“Very commonly [the debt] is thousands upon thousands of dollars and so I think in a lot of situations they feel like they’re forced to take a certain type of job to be able to service those loans,” Dr. Roskos said.

More information on Rep. Kind’s proposed bill can be found here: https://www.weau.com/2021/04/09/rep-kind-introduces-bill-to-address-states-veterinary-shortage/

