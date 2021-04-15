Advertisement

San Antonio airport on lockdown after police shooting

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a...
The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — San Antonio’s airport is on lockdown after a reported police shooting, but police say there is no “active threat to the public.”

The San Antonio Police Department says the airport was locked down Thursday afternoon as a precaution after a “confirmed officer-involved shooting” on airport property.

Police said on Twitter that “no other injuries” were reported.

A San Antonio police spokesman has told The Associated Press that it is an “active and open incident” and that no further information is currently available.

An airport spokeswoman said the incident happened on the Terminal A lower level.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
In order to issue capacity limits for businesses, the Wis. Supreme Court says that Gov. Evers...
Wis. Supreme Court rules Gov. Evers can’t issue capacity limits for businesses
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Steven Berg heads home after three months in the hospital with COVID-19 and a stoke.
Eau Claire County COVID-19, stroke patient heads home after three months in the hospital

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Video shows Chicago teen wasn’t holding gun when shot by cop
A new federal program is reimbursing families for funeral expenses related to the loss of a...
Lost a loved one to COVID-19? New federal program reimburses some funeral costs
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)
Gov. Evers honors 2020 Governor’s Financial Literacy Award Recipients
Stand in the Light Memory Choir held their first in-person rehearsal since March 2020.
Stand in the Light Memory Choir holds first in-person rehearsal since March 2020