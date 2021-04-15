Stand in the Light Memory Choir holds first in-person rehearsal since March 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For over a year, a local choir has practiced virtually due to the pandemic, and Thursday they were able to hold their first in-person rehearsal ahead of a virtual showcase.

Stand in the Light Memory Choir held a rehearsal in the parking lot of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Thursday morning.

The choir has held all of their rehearsals on Zoom since March 12, 2020.

Musical Director Cathy Reitz says about half of the choir attended in person, with the other half on Zoom and despite a few technical difficulties it was a successful rehearsal.

“I am so lucky I have this awesome team of millennials and smart people who like are, ‘yeah we’ll make this work’ and they figured it out. I have no idea how they patched everything in.”

The choir will hold its second virtual showcase on Thursday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. on its YouTube channel.

