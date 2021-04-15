Tomah appoints new police chief

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A new police chief has been appointed to the Tomah Police Department.

Scott Holum, who previously served as the Assistant Police Chief, was appointed by the City of Tomah Police and Fire Commission to be the next Tomah Police Chief, according to a Facebook post by the Tomah Police Department.

Holum is a 22-year veteran of the Tomah Police Department, and began his tenure as a patrol officer before working his way up to police chief. Prior to his time with the Tomah Police Department, Holum served in the United States Army and graduated from the FBI’s national academy.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Holum was appointed to the post on April 9.

ANNOUNCEMENT On April 9, 2021, the City of Tomah Police and Fire Commission appointed Assistant Police Chief Scott... Posted by Tomah Police Department on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Holum takes over for Mark Nicholson, who was the police chief in Tomah for over seven years before retiring last Friday after 31 years with the department.

Related Stories: Chief of Tomah Police Department retires

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.