Advertisement

Tomah appoints new police chief

Scott Holum, who previously served as the Assistant Police Chief, was appointed by the City of...
Scott Holum, who previously served as the Assistant Police Chief, was appointed by the City of Tomah Police and Fire Commission to be the next Tomah Police Chief(Tomah Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - A new police chief has been appointed to the Tomah Police Department.

Scott Holum, who previously served as the Assistant Police Chief, was appointed by the City of Tomah Police and Fire Commission to be the next Tomah Police Chief, according to a Facebook post by the Tomah Police Department.

Holum is a 22-year veteran of the Tomah Police Department, and began his tenure as a patrol officer before working his way up to police chief. Prior to his time with the Tomah Police Department, Holum served in the United States Army and graduated from the FBI’s national academy.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Holum was appointed to the post on April 9.

ANNOUNCEMENT On April 9, 2021, the City of Tomah Police and Fire Commission appointed Assistant Police Chief Scott...

Posted by Tomah Police Department on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Holum takes over for Mark Nicholson, who was the police chief in Tomah for over seven years before retiring last Friday after 31 years with the department.

Related Stories:
Chief of Tomah Police Department retires

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
In order to issue capacity limits for businesses, the Wis. Supreme Court says that Gov. Evers...
Wis. Supreme Court rules Gov. Evers can’t issue capacity limits for businesses
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score
Steven Berg heads home after three months in the hospital with COVID-19 and a stoke.
Eau Claire County COVID-19, stroke patient heads home after three months in the hospital

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update
Devin LaMahieu
New Wisconsin Senate leader acknowledges ‘rocky start’
DNA testing kits.
Labs improve DNA turnaround, tool mark cases taking 3 years
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright