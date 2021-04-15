Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire students pass vote to financially support Sonnentag Complex

UW-Eau Claire released new imaging of the proposed Sonnentag Center.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students voted to financially help support operations for the Sonnentag Complex Event and Wellness Center after it is built.

The referendum asked students if they supported a fee of no more than $90 per semester that would be used to maintain the complex. Students would not pay the fee until the building constriction is completed and occupied.

A total of 61% of students (1,019) students supported the referendum, while 38% (640) students voted no.

The Sonnentag project would include a major event center that could replace Zorn Arena with a facility that has a capacity of 5,000 people, according to the university. The center would be used for athletic events, concerts, commencement, entertainment and more. The project also includes a wellness/fitness center, a 50/60 yard turfed field house and a Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine imaging clinic.

