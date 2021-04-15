WAGNER TAILS: Willy and Nutella

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - When shown love and kindness, pets in need can make some pretty incredible transformations. Willy is one of those pets.

He was missing an eye and untrusting of people, yet hungry enough to explore a live trap, which is how he ended up being brought to Moses Ark Rescue in the fall.

Willy’s eye had become infected and needed immediate surgery to clean the surrounding area. Once healed, volunteers with Moses Ark say Willy became a different boy! He started following people around and always wanting to be picked up. Willy became one of the sweetest, cuddliest cats at Ark.

He gets along with most cats, tolerates dogs once he knows them, and is great with children. If he’s not begging for love, he’s chasing a toy, or hunting for a cat nip ball.

Click HERE to contact Moses Ark Rescue or email the rescue.

---

If you’re looking for a dog who wants to play and play and play, meet Nutella. She is about three years old, but she still has the playful energy of a puppy.

Nutella (who’s also fondly nicknamed Yoda by Dunn County Humane Society staff because of her ears) has a secret to share that’s actually not so secret. She loves toys! She’d be happy to play tug of war all day.

This goofy girl is looking for a home without cats and without young children. Nutella is guaranteed to provide her new family with tons of fun and tons of exercise.

Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

