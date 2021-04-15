Advertisement

Walk-ins welcome at UW-Eau Claire COVID-19 vaccination site starting April 16

Zorn Arena transitions to a federally funded vaccine clinic.
Zorn Arena transitions to a federally funded vaccine clinic.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Walk-ins will be welcome at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire COVID-19 vaccination site starting Friday, April 16.

Walk-in hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m at Zorn Arena. Starting April 29, walk-in hours will expand and start at 11 a.m.

Appointments are still preferred and will guarantee a spot.

Anyone 16 and older who lives, works or studies in Wisconsin is eligible. Proof of insurance, ID or citizenship is not needed and the cost will be free. The Pfizer vaccine will be given.

