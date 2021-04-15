Walk-ins welcome at UW-Eau Claire COVID-19 vaccination site starting April 16

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Walk-ins will be welcome at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire COVID-19 vaccination site starting Friday, April 16.

Walk-in hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m at Zorn Arena. Starting April 29, walk-in hours will expand and start at 11 a.m.

Appointments are still preferred and will guarantee a spot.

Anyone 16 and older who lives, works or studies in Wisconsin is eligible. Proof of insurance, ID or citizenship is not needed and the cost will be free. The Pfizer vaccine will be given.

