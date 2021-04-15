Advertisement

WIAA announces 10 western Wisconsin schools receive sportsmanship awards

Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, Altoona, Fall Creek (pictured), River Falls, Hudson, Holmen, Somerset, St. Croix Falls, and Osceola Valley Christian received honors for sportsmanship from the WIAA.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Several western Wisconsin high schools received the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Sportsmanship Award for winter sports state tournaments.

Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, Altoona, Fall Creek, River Falls, Hudson, Holmen, Somerset, St. Croix Falls, and Osceola Valley Christian all received the honors that were announced Thursday by the WIAA.

Fall Creek received two sportsmanship awards, one for their Division 4 state girls basketball runner-up team and one for their role in the ECA Stars girls hockey co-op, which also includes Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Memorial, and Altoona.

River Falls earned theirs for Division 2 gymnastics, which follows earning a sportsmanship award for the fall girls volleyball state championships.

Other area winning programs are Hudson girls basketball, Holmen wrestling, and the Somerset co-op in boys hockey that includes St. Croix Falls and Osceola Valley Christian.

According to the WIAA, the award is given to one school program or community, or multiple schools or communities in the event of a co-op, in each division of a state team tournament for displaying outstanding sportsmanship.

You can see the full list of WIAA sportsmanship award winners, as well as the full criteria, by clicking here.

