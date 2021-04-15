Advertisement

Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski enters Senate race

Sarah Godlewski, an Eau Claire native, tossed her hat into the ring for U.S. Senate on Wednesday.
Sarah Godlewski, an Eau Claire native, tossed her hat into the ring for U.S. Senate on Wednesday.(NBC15)
By Hayley Spitler and Jesse Horne
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Next year’s race for U.S. Senate from Wisconsin got a little wider Wednesday, as an Eau Claire native tossed her hat into the ring.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is the third declared Democrat vying for the party’s nomination.

She announced her run in a video, lambasting incumbent Senator Ron Johnson as a conspiracy theorist more loyal to former President Donald Trump than the citizens of Wisconsin.

Even though she’s just two years into being State Treasurer, Godlewski says she’s ready to take the step up to the U.S. Senate.

“I think the first thing to point out is I’m a state-wide elected official,” Godlewski said. “In 2018, I ran, not just one, but two successful campaigns. First, the nomination for state treasurer and we won with a significant majority, to then actually running and winning as state treasurer. We won in places that Democrats have not won before, and I think part of that is we were talking about issues that matter.”

Godlewski joins Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson in the Democratic race.

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Congressman Ron Kind are also considering a run.

Johnson has not yet said whether he will seek a third term.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
In order to issue capacity limits for businesses, the Wis. Supreme Court says that Gov. Evers...
Wis. Supreme Court rules Gov. Evers can’t issue capacity limits for businesses
Mai Xiong
Eau Claire City Council member steps down
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

Latest News

1,467,815 residents, or 25.2% of the population, has had one dose of the Johnson & Johnson...
Over 25% of Wisconsin residents complete COVID-19 vaccination series
LSS Gaining Ground resource center
Lutheran Social Services renames its daytime resource center
Potential legal action coming from Sun Prairie family
Sun Prairie teachers resign after slavery assignment controversy
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing