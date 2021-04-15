Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski enters Senate race

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Next year’s race for U.S. Senate from Wisconsin got a little wider Wednesday, as an Eau Claire native tossed her hat into the ring.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is the third declared Democrat vying for the party’s nomination.

She announced her run in a video, lambasting incumbent Senator Ron Johnson as a conspiracy theorist more loyal to former President Donald Trump than the citizens of Wisconsin.

Even though she’s just two years into being State Treasurer, Godlewski says she’s ready to take the step up to the U.S. Senate.

“I think the first thing to point out is I’m a state-wide elected official,” Godlewski said. “In 2018, I ran, not just one, but two successful campaigns. First, the nomination for state treasurer and we won with a significant majority, to then actually running and winning as state treasurer. We won in places that Democrats have not won before, and I think part of that is we were talking about issues that matter.”

Godlewski joins Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson in the Democratic race.

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Congressman Ron Kind are also considering a run.

Johnson has not yet said whether he will seek a third term.

