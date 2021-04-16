Answering the call: National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week honors dispatchers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -When you dial 911, they’re the first ones to take the call. National Public Safety Telecommunicators week is a chance to honor their service to the community.

At any time three to five dispatchers sit behind a wall of monitors ready to respond and get help on the way.

Communications Center Manager Dena Clark said it’s all about getting the right details.

“The call starts with either someone calling into the com center to get some kind of assistance and then our dispatchers are filtering through that to find out what kind of assistance they need, where that assistance is needed and how quickly they need that assistance,” Clark said.

One of those voices on the other end is Aileen Bush. She’s been working at the communications center for the last 20 years.

Part of her work as a dispatcher is prioritizing cases from a fender bender to a medical emergency. Bush said it’s a bit of a juggling act.

“You’re multitasking,” Bush said. “You’re also running plates and information for officers. You’re looking up phone numbers and history on addresses.”

Even though it can be stressful at times, Bush said at the end of the day it’s all about helping someone.

It’s also about teamwork among the dispatchers and all the groups they work with.

“We dispatch for all law enforcement, EMS and fire agencies for Eau Claire County, so we’re constantly working together with everyone to make sure the job is getting done, and people are getting the appropriate help they need,” Clark said.

In the end that’s their ultimate goal: being there for first responders and the community.

In 2019 the Eau Claire Communication Center answered the call more than 115,000 times.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators week runs until Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.