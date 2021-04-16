Advertisement

Brett Favre says politics are ruining sports; protests are ‘more turmoil than good’

President Donald Trump and Brett Favre play golf
President Donald Trump and Brett Favre play golf(White House Pool)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Green Bay Packers’ great Brett Favre is making headlines over his recent comments on the current state of sports.

Favre, in a recent interview on The Andrew Klavan Show, says politics are ruining sports and that most people are tuning out because of it.

When the topic of National Anthem protests came up, the NFL Hall of Famer agreed with Klavan that they have no place but said he hasn’t had any conversations about it with any present-day or former players.

“I guess the jury is out on whether it will be a good thing or not,” he said of the protests. “I think it’s created more turmoil than good.”

He said the games used to play a role in unifying the players but that’s no longer enough, and the National Anthem protests are turning fans away.

“I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore; it’s not about the game anymore.’ And I tend to agree.”

He doesn’t think standing for the flag should be connected to race issues.

“Something has to unify us, and I felt like the flag, standing patriotically — because Blacks and whites and Hispanics have fought for this country and died for this country. It’s too bad.”

Last year, Favre played a round of golf with then-President Donald Trump and later endorsed him for re-election, saying his vote was based on freedom of speech and religion, the second amendment, police and military.

“I’m the furthest thing from racist; I think I’m a pretty good guy who cares about other people as well, and ... I knew that it was going to create a firestorm, first of all playing golf with the president. I thought it was an honor playing golf with the president, regardless of who the president is,” he said in the interview.

He says the reaction from the endorsement is “a shame. It’s a shame it’s come to this.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls High School instructor placed on administrative leave after ‘inappropriate’ language
In order to issue capacity limits for businesses, the Wis. Supreme Court says that Gov. Evers...
Wis. Supreme Court rules Gov. Evers can’t issue capacity limits for businesses
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Multiple people were shot at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis.
Police: Gunman dead, multiple shot at Fedex facility
Indianapolis police say multiple people have been shot and a suspected gunman killed himself...
Police: Gunman dead, multiple shot at Fedex facility
The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga...
Biden meets Japan’s leader to boost China-facing alliances
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Video: Chicago boy wasn’t holding gun when shot by officer
North vs. Memorial soccer
SportScene 13 for Thursday, April 15th