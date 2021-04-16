Brett Favre says politics are ruining sports; protests are ‘more turmoil than good’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Green Bay Packers’ great Brett Favre is making headlines over his recent comments on the current state of sports.

Favre, in a recent interview on The Andrew Klavan Show, says politics are ruining sports and that most people are tuning out because of it.

When the topic of National Anthem protests came up, the NFL Hall of Famer agreed with Klavan that they have no place but said he hasn’t had any conversations about it with any present-day or former players.

“I guess the jury is out on whether it will be a good thing or not,” he said of the protests. “I think it’s created more turmoil than good.”

He said the games used to play a role in unifying the players but that’s no longer enough, and the National Anthem protests are turning fans away.

“I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore; it’s not about the game anymore.’ And I tend to agree.”

He doesn’t think standing for the flag should be connected to race issues.

“Something has to unify us, and I felt like the flag, standing patriotically — because Blacks and whites and Hispanics have fought for this country and died for this country. It’s too bad.”

Last year, Favre played a round of golf with then-President Donald Trump and later endorsed him for re-election, saying his vote was based on freedom of speech and religion, the second amendment, police and military.

“I’m the furthest thing from racist; I think I’m a pretty good guy who cares about other people as well, and ... I knew that it was going to create a firestorm, first of all playing golf with the president. I thought it was an honor playing golf with the president, regardless of who the president is,” he said in the interview.

He says the reaction from the endorsement is “a shame. It’s a shame it’s come to this.”

