Budweiser offers free round of beer to those who have received COVID-19 vaccine

(WIBW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Budweiser is offering those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 a free round, on them-if people can show proof of their completed vaccination series.

In the “A Beer on Bud” campaign video the company posted Thursday morning, it features a group of Clydesdale horses galloping to meet each other, along with a puppy.

A caption at the end of the video reads “We can’t wait to see our buds but when we do, let’s do it safely.” It then directs beer enthusiasts to show proof of their vaccination at ABeerOnBud.com to redeem the offer.

Budweiser isn’t the only company to offer free products for those who can prove they’ve gotten the COVID-19 shot. Krispy Kreme also offered to give free donuts to anyone with a proof of vaccination all year long. However, the only Krispy Kreme location in Wisconsin is in West Allis.

correction: The article previously noted there were no Krispy Kreme locations in Wisconsin, but it has since been changed to reflect the location in West Allis.

