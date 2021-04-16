Clark County lags behind on COVID-19 vaccinations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Each month that goes by, health departments, pharmacies and clinics are giving more and more COVID-19 vaccines. With efficiency going up across the state, a few communities are lagging. In Clark county, just over 16% of residents are fully vaccinated.

As of April 1st, Clark County had the second lowest vaccination rate in the state of Wisconsin. Local health officials say this is not necessarily a new issue for the county.

“We historically have a lower vaccination rate not only with COVID but with other vaccines,” says Clark County Emergency Management Manager John Ross.

Ross says certain communities that make up a large portion of Clark County have always been hesitant to get any vaccine.

“The plain community the Amish and Mennonite community, there is a reluctance there,” said Ross.

The health department has been mailing information out to people in these communities, in effort to keep them informed on COVID-19 news and vaccination efforts.

“The health department has been very proactive with outreach since COVID began.”

But even for those who do want to get vaccinated, slots to get the shot have been filling up quickly, uncovering yet another challenge for the health department.

“We only have so many vaccine doses that we receive so were kind of limited by the allocation and we only have so many staff members that we can pull in for these drive-in clinics so were maxing out on resources for those,” said Ross.

The county’s health director confirms, they have only been receiving 66% of the vaccine doses that they request.

“We’re at the limits the state allocation puts on us, but we make the most of what we have and try to get it into arms as quickly as we can,” Ross said.

Another factor that the health department expects could be affecting their numbers, the ratio of primary care physicians in Clark County is almost 3,500:1. A troubling statistic that has been highlighted by the pandemic and a factor in placing Clark among the least ‘healthy’ counties in Wisconsin.

While many of those challenges are out of the health department’s hands. They have been hosting drive- thru mass vaccination clinics when possible and have been focusing their efforts on informing people where else they can go to get the vaccine.

