DHS: Process to vaccinate long-term care residents and workers nearing completion

(KFYR-TV)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The federal program to vaccinate people living and working at long-term care facilities in Wisconsin will end next week following the last round of vaccinations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said vaccinations were provided to more than 47,000 staff and 62,000 residents. Pharmacy partners began vaccinations in December, on-site at 2,900 long-term care facilities across Wisconsin.

“This partnership with CVS and Walgreens, as well as other independent pharmacies, has been a critical part of our efforts to protect Wisconsin’s most vulnerable,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “And through these efforts, we have been able to get nearly 110,000 staff and residents in these facilities protected from COVID-19. As the federal program comes to an end, we will continue to ensure new staff and residents can get vaccinated moving forward.”

