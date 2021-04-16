Advertisement

Eau Claire North High School to offer hands on automotive experience

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire North High School has partnered with a Trempealeau County based manufacturer to allow hands on experience in the automotive industry.

Global Finishing Solutions based out of Osseo has partnered with the Eau Claire School District to offer an open face paint booth.

The booth is the first in the district and will provide North High School students with a safe, efficient environment for painting automotive parts.

Both North High School teachers and students say this is a great addition to the school.

North High School Automotive Instructor Doug Devine says, “a lot of high schools do not have this type of facility where they can expose students to this type of work. They just don’t see it or don’t understand it. Once we can expose kids to that, we can show them there are real jobs in this area. I think it’ll grow.

High School Senior Tyler Geroux says, “even if you don’t go into the industry you’re still learning the skills to like be able to do it yourself at home and then you could suggest suggestions to other people and help out here and there.”

The paint booth for North High School underwent thorough testing to ensure optimal airflow and lighting, in addition to meeting quality standards.

