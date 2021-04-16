Farmers to Families food box program comes to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The National Association of Letter Carriers has secured a semi truck load of fresh food from the USDA “Farmers to Families” food box program to distribute to the Eau Claire Community.

The food is free and is available to all on a first come, first serve basis.

About 1,300 boxes of food and 1,300 gallons of milk will be distributed.

People can pick up the food boxes Saturday. April 17 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Banbury Place on Wisconsin Street in Eau Claire.

Look for volunteers providing directions.

