Federal COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care staff, residents ending

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A federal program to vaccinate long-term care workers and residents against COVID-19 will end next week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the program provided vaccines to more than 63,000 long-term care facilities across the country. The CDC said that over 7.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the program as of mid-March.

In Wisconsin, over 2,900 facilities hosted on-site vaccination clinics, with over 47,000 staff and 62,000 residents receiving the COVID 19 vaccine, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.

Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said that the clinics helped provide support to Wisconsin’s most vulnerable populations.

“Through these efforts, we have been able to get nearly 110,000 staff and residents in these facilities protected from COVID-19,” Timberlake said.

Timberlake added that there will be continuing efforts to make sure new staff and residents can receive opportunities to receive the vaccine.

A factor in ending the program was the ability for local long-term care facilities to work with local pharmacies or vaccinators to provide the vaccine to their staff and residents. According to the Wisconsin DHS, pharmacies that did not sign up for the federal program worked with local health departments and other vaccine providers to provide the vaccine to long-term care facilities.

Both the CDC and Wisconsin DHS say the efforts to continue to provide vaccines to vulnerable populations will continue, despite the program ending.

Going forward, the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will continue to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to providers at long-term care pharmacies. Local arrangements will also continue, according to the Wisconsin DHS.

The Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care was launched on December 28, 2020 and will complete its final round of clinics next week.

