Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Indianapolis shooting victims

A flag flies at half staff under hazy skies due to wildfires in the west, in memory of judge...
A flag flies at half staff under hazy skies due to wildfires in the west, in memory of judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Council Bluffs, Iowa., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across the country will fly at half-staff until Tuesday to honor the eight victims of the shooting Friday at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

President Joe Biden ordered flags lowered at the White House and all other federal facilities through sunset on April 20, 2021.

This is the third time in less than a month that President Biden ordered flags to half staff following a mass shooting, following the shootings at multiple Atlanta-area massage parlors and at a Boulder supermarket.

Authorities said the suspect started shooting soon after getting out of the vehicle Thursday...
Authorities said the suspect started shooting soon after getting out of the vehicle Thursday night at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis.(Source: WRTV/CNN)

In an update Friday morning, Indianapolis Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said the gunman started randomly shooting at people in the parking lot and then went into the building and continued firing. He said the gunman apparently died by suicide shortly before police entered the building.

Authorities identified the shooter as a young man in his 20s. They said they could not yet say why he opened fire with a rifle late Thursday night at a FedEx processing center near the Indianapolis airport.

Police Chief Randal Taylor also noted that a “significant” number of employees at the facility are members of the Sikh community.

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility during a shooting in Indianapolis, Thursday night, April 15, 2021. Multiple people were shot and killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, and the shooter killed himself, police said.(Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls High School instructor placed on administrative leave after ‘inappropriate’ language
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police ID killer in FedEx shooting as 19-year-old man
The CDC recommends fully vaccinated people get test and quarantine if they show symptoms...
What fully vaccinated people should do if exposed to COVID-19
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score

Latest News

Craig Emmerson, 5, was reportedly taken by his father, 53-year-old Chad Emmerson.
Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old boy in Mo.
Raul Castro, first secretary of the Communist Party and former president, attends the VIII...
Raul Castro confirms he’s resigning, ending long era in Cuba
Parents and children are paying tribute to Daunte Wright, who was killed by a police officer in...
Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters
Cuba's leadership change is not among President Joe Biden's top international priorities,...
White House on Cuba policy
FILE - In this Thursday, July 21, 2016 file photo, Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty...
Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages