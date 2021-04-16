Advertisement

Giannis returns, Bucks cool off surging Hawks 120-109

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in his return to the Milwaukee lineup and got plenty of help from his teammates as the Bucks cooled off the surging Atlanta Hawks 120-109.

Antetokounmpo had missed six games with an ailing left knee before getting cleared to return in Atlanta, where he starred in the NBA All-Star Game last month. He played 25 minutes in his return, hitting 7 of 12 shots.

The Bucks had seven players in double figures, led by Jrue Holiday with 23 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 28 points, and Trae Young hit just 3 of 17 shots.

