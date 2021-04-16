Advertisement

Lawsuit: College grant program not open to all minorities

The complaint says grants offered by the state’s Higher Educational Aids Board are available to...
The complaint says grants offered by the state’s Higher Educational Aids Board are available to some minorities but not to others.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A lawsuit by a Madison couple and others alleges that a college grant program for minorities violates the Wisconsin Constitution.

The complaint says grants offered by the state’s Higher Educational Aids Board are available to some minorities but not to others.

Konkanok Rabiebna and Richard Freihoefer, of Madison, say their biracial teenage son is not eligible for the grant program.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the Minority Undergraduate Retention Grant program is open to those who are Black, Native American or Hispanic or who came to the United States from Vietnam, Laos or Thailand after December 1975. Those who came from other Asian countries, Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan or anywhere else don’t qualify for it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls High School instructor placed on administrative leave after ‘inappropriate’ language
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score
Police Generic
2 taken into custody after leading officials on pursuit, resisting arrest
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Daunte Wright family calls for stiffer charge against ex-cop

Latest News

A pair of referees look on during a girls basketball game.
Sports are back on the field and finding game officials is getting harder in Wisconsin
Old Dominion will replace Morgan Wallen as a headliner for the Country Jam music festival in...
Old Dominion tabbed as Morgan Wallen replacement for Country Jam
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (4/16/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (4/16/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (4/16/21)