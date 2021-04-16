Advertisement

Minneapolis schools switch to distance learning ahead of Chauvin verdict

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.(Court TV, via AP, Pool)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WEAU) - Minneapolis Public Schools will transition to distance learning next week with the expectation that a verdict in a trial involving a former Minneapolis police officer will disrupt learning activities.

In a letter to students and families, the school district said that the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial could impact in-person learning, and wrote that the district wanted to give families as much time as possible to prepare for changes in the school schedule.

All in-person students will return to distance learning from Wednesday through Friday next week, and no athletic events will be held, according to the letter.

With tensions high due to the protests surrounding the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a former Brooklyn Center police officer, the district said it consulted with Hennepin County administrators to determine the best course of action ahead of the verdict in the Chauvin trial, which is expected to happen later next week.

The Derek Chauvin trial heads to closing arguments on Monday after three weeks of testimony. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May, which sparked several protests around the country. Chauvin is one of four officers charged in the death of Floyd.

Tensions grew this week after Sunday’s shooting death of Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who resigned Tuesday, is being charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death.

Protests have occurred each night outside of Brooklyn Center’s police station since Sunday.

