Old Dominion tabbed as Morgan Wallen replacement for Country Jam

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Old Dominion will replace Morgan Wallen as a headliner for the Country Jam music festival in Eau Claire this summer.

The new headliner was announced Friday morning by Kathy Wright, General Manager of Country Jam.

Morgan Wallen announced Tuesday that he would not be performing at any of his summer tour dates, which included his appearance at Country Jam on July 15.

“This group is incredibly talented and adds to the amazing line up already slated for Thursday.” said Wright about Old Dominion.

Old Dominion will headline Thursday night of the event, which runs from July 15 until July 17.

Other headliners include Chris Young and Jon Pardi.

Country Jam, like many events in 2020, canceled the music festival last year, but Wright says that she is excited to have music back in the Chippewa Valley this summer.

“We have been working with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and local authorities,” said Wright. “The return on live music and special events this summer is going to be a great moment for our community.”

