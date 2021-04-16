Advertisement

Old Dominion tabbed as Morgan Wallen replacement for Country Jam

Old Dominion will replace Morgan Wallen as a headliner for the Country Jam music festival in...
Old Dominion will replace Morgan Wallen as a headliner for the Country Jam music festival in Eau Claire this summer.(Country Jam / Artist Promotional Photo)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Old Dominion will replace Morgan Wallen as a headliner for the Country Jam music festival in Eau Claire this summer.

The new headliner was announced Friday morning by Kathy Wright, General Manager of Country Jam.

Morgan Wallen announced Tuesday that he would not be performing at any of his summer tour dates, which included his appearance at Country Jam on July 15.

“This group is incredibly talented and adds to the amazing line up already slated for Thursday.” said Wright about Old Dominion.

Old Dominion will headline Thursday night of the event, which runs from July 15 until July 17.

Other headliners include Chris Young and Jon Pardi.

Country Jam, like many events in 2020, canceled the music festival last year, but Wright says that she is excited to have music back in the Chippewa Valley this summer.

“We have been working with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and local authorities,” said Wright. “The return on live music and special events this summer is going to be a great moment for our community.”

You can view the full lineup for Country Jam by clicking here.

More Coverage:
Wallen cancels 2021 summer tour, including Country Jam
Event organizers reflect on tough year; look forward to comeback
Country Jam announces 2021 lineup

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls High School instructor placed on administrative leave after ‘inappropriate’ language
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score
Police Generic
2 taken into custody after leading officials on pursuit, resisting arrest
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Daunte Wright family calls for stiffer charge against ex-cop

Latest News

Morgan Wallen announced in a Facebook post Tuesday evening that he was canceling his summer...
Morgan Wallen cancels summer tour dates, including Country Jam
Rob Zombie and Danzig will be taking up the two remaining headliner spots.
Rock Fest completes 2021 lineup with additions of Rob Zombie, Danzig
The Tennessee legislature was considering a bill to put a statue of Dolly Parton on state...
Parton says no (for now) to statue at Tennessee Capitol
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing