Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Potato Breakfast Toast.

POTATO BREAKFAST TOASTS

1 Russet potato cut into fourths lengthwise

1 Avocado

4 Eggs

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp everything bagel seasoning

Servings:

Pre-heat oven to 400°F.

Drizzle olive oil on a roasting pan and spread out potato slices for baking. Bake for 30 minutes.

Once golden and cooled, top potato slices with mashed avocado and season with salt.

Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Fry eggs to your liking.

Top avocado potato toast with eggs and sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning. Enjoy!

