Advertisement

Potato Breakfast Toasts

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association
Recipe for Potato Breakfast Toasts
Recipe for Potato Breakfast Toasts(Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers)
By Judy Clark
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Potato Breakfast Toast.

POTATO BREAKFAST TOASTS

1 Russet potato cut into fourths lengthwise

1 Avocado

4 Eggs

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp everything bagel seasoning

Servings:

Pre-heat oven to 400°F.

Drizzle olive oil on a roasting pan and spread out potato slices for baking. Bake for 30 minutes.

Once golden and cooled, top potato slices with mashed avocado and season with salt.

Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Fry eggs to your liking.

Top avocado potato toast with eggs and sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning. Enjoy!

Eat Wisconsin Potatoes Website

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy and Damon after the adoption was finalized
Touching yet unlikely adoption takes place in Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls High School instructor placed on administrative leave after ‘inappropriate’ language
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
The CDC recommends fully vaccinated people get test and quarantine if they show symptoms...
What fully vaccinated people should do if exposed to COVID-19
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score

Latest News

alice in dairyland
Alice in Dairyland talks sustainability
Wisconsin Beef Council meal prep recipes
Wisconsin Beef Council shares meal prep recipes
Local art teacher writes children's book to honor memory of her daughter
Memory of daughter inspires local art teacher to finish children’s book
Red Cross Support For Military
Red Cross Month-Service to the Armed Forces