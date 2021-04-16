Potato Breakfast Toasts
Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Potato Breakfast Toast.
POTATO BREAKFAST TOASTS
1 Russet potato cut into fourths lengthwise
1 Avocado
4 Eggs
1 Tbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp salt
1 Tbsp everything bagel seasoning
Servings:
Pre-heat oven to 400°F.
Drizzle olive oil on a roasting pan and spread out potato slices for baking. Bake for 30 minutes.
Once golden and cooled, top potato slices with mashed avocado and season with salt.
Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat with a drizzle of olive oil. Fry eggs to your liking.
Top avocado potato toast with eggs and sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning. Enjoy!
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.