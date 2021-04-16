Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM: What if I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - QUESTION: What do I need to know if I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? (In case you missed it, production and distribution of that vaccine is on hold for now after six women suffered blood clots).

ANSWER: According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, anyone who has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last three weeks should watch for severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath.

Anyone who has these symptoms should call their doctor right away and seek medical treatment. Again, these side effects are extremely rare.

For people who got the vaccine more than a month ago, the risk is very low at this time.

